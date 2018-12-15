HuffPost UK

HuffPost: HumanKind brings you an advent calendar of kindness, celebrating good deeds and the people doing them, in order to inspire and bring hope this festive season. Find out more about the series, and uncover new stories daily here. “I saw some homeless people taking shelter in scaffolding and it really made me worry about whether they were going to survive, because it looked so dangerous,” eight-year-old Jacob Rabi-Laleh tells HuffPost UK. “It was cold, so I asked mummy if they’d have anywhere to go. When she said that sometimes people don’t have families or friends to help them, I decided I wanted to help.” Jacob, from Maldon, Essex, isn’t your average eight-year-old. In October 2017 when he walked past homeless people in a shelter in Brighton, he couldn’t get them out of his mind. So when he went home that night, Jacob got out his pens and paper, and created a poster asking for people to donate items of warm clothing. Initially, Jacob’s aim was to fill 10 backpacks with warm clothes to give to the people he saw. A year on, he’s filled hundreds of bags for homeless people and is prepping to fill another few hundred in the run up to Christmas 2018. “I just think it is so important to be kind,” he says. [Read more: HuffPost’s kindness advent calendar will inspire you this Christmas – actor Michael Sheen explains why it’s so important]

JacobsBackpackCampaign Jacob Rabi-Laleh.

In the space of a week, Jacob received enough warm clothing to fill around eight backpacks, but his mum Stephanie Bannister, 29, says she realised the project was going to be far bigger than they initially thought, after the story was featured by local media. “We were inundated with donations after Jacob hit the news,” says Stephanie. They named the project ‘Jacob’s Backpack Campaign’. The eight-year-old used all avenues to get clothing and essentials for homeless people. “We drove around collecting donated items, then I put on a garage sale to help raise funds to buy things like wash kits and underwear,” he says. “And I did a food collection drive outside my local supermarket. We shared a GoFundMe page everywhere for people to donate more.” In total, Jacob and his mum managed to collect enough items and GoFundMe donations for 138 adult backpacks and 60 children’s backpacks. Jacob wanted to kit out each backpack with everything he could to help make people’s time on the streets that little bit more comfortable. They include toiletries, energy bars and tins of food, a sleeping bag, blanket, thermal clothes, underwear, hot drinks kit, thermal flasks, a torch – and a key ring with a quote from Jacob: “Sometimes sunshine is nearer than you think.”

JacobsBackpackCampaign Jacob with hundreds of backpacks he had managed to fill through his campaign.