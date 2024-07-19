7 Subtle Details You Might Have Missed In Jade's Incredible Angel Of My Dreams Music Video

Jade Thirlwall has just unveiled her Angel Of My Dreams music video Vevo

If you thought Jade Thirlwall’s debut solo single was brilliantly unhinged – just wait until you see the video.

Jade unveiled the music video her first ever solo offering Angel Of My Dreams on Friday morning, which brings the song to life by having no fewer than 11 of the former Little Mix star’s elaborate alter-egos vying for the spotlight.

Directed by Aube Perrie (whose past work includes Harry Styles’ quirky Music For A Sushi Restaurant and Megan Thee Stallion’s cinematic Thot Shit), the Angel Of My Dreams video definitely allows Jade to really make her stamp as a solo effort.

But what you might have missed is that the three-minute video also contains plenty of subtle nods and easter eggs for fans to check out.

Here are just some of the hidden details you might have missed…

Jade’s first look is a nod to her hometown of South Shields

Jade in her Angel Of My Dreams music video Vevo

The chart-topper previously teased she was showcasing 11 different looks in her new music video, the first of which sees her dragging a speaker onto a high street while wearing an oversized coat and football scarf.

While the colour scheme might have you thinking Jade is repping Aston Villa or West Ham, the scarf in question is actually for South Shields FC, the local team of her hometown.

Jade is actually one of the club’s honorary presidents, as is the town’s former MP David Miliband.

But that’s not the only reference to Jade’s roots

Jade's Angel Of My Dreams video includes several nods to her hometown Vevo

While she may be sitting outside of a London branch of Perfect Fried Chicken, Jade certainly hasn’t forgotten where she comes from, particularly when it comes to food.

In the video’s opening moments, she can be seen enjoying Colman’s fish and chips, a chain of fish and chips restaurants in the seaside town of South Shields.

Yes, that is footage from Jade’s X Factor audition in the video

Jade auditioning for The X Factor for the first time while she was still a teenager Vevo

When we first hear the chorus of Angel Of My Dreams, it’s accompanied by home movies of Jade singing as a child, digitally altered so it looks like she’s performing her debut single.

These clips are interspersed with real footage of Jade’s audition for The X Factor.

While it’s well-documented that Jade found fame as a member of Little Mix after auditioning for X Factor in 2011, she did actually first try out for the show as a teenager during its fourth series four years earlier (which ended in Simon Cowell describing her as a “funny little thing”).

And speaking of Little Mix…

Little Mix fans might recognise this low-key cameo Vevo

Blink and you’ll miss it, but during one of the crowd sequences, a fan can be seen holding one of the Jade dolls released during the early years of Little Mix’s fame.

There’s a story behind why Jade is seen singing outside of a shop in her debut video

Jade takes fans back to the beginning of her story in the Angel Of My Dreams video Vevo

“The concept is sort of rags to riches,” she previously told Beat magazine. “And it was emotional, actually, because for one bit I’m busking and walking past a Sainsbury’s Local.

“When I was 16, I would stand outside my local Sainsbury’s and sing Christmas songs.”

And check out those reporters’ microphones, too

The Angel Of My Dreams video is full of subtle references Vevo

When Jade’s diva alter-ego is being grilled by the press, their microphones contain the slogan “The Jade Room”.

Jade recently launched the fan hub The Jade Room as a place to share news with her fans, its name being a hod to the infamous gossip account The Shade Room.

A cross-over with another of Aube Perrie’s videos

Grian Chatten appears in the background of one shot Vevo

Back in April, Jade made an unexpected cameo in several scenes of Fontaines D.C.’s Starburster video, which was also directed by Aube Perrie.

It turns out that Starburster and Angel Of My Dreams actually share several of the same shots, with Fontaines D.C. star Grian Chatten repaying the favour and appearing in the background of several scenes from Jade’s debut clip.