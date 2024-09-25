People Are Just Realising Who The Exciting A-List Cameo On Jade Thirlwall's New Song Is

Jade Thirlwall has just released her new song Midnight Cowboy RCA

On Wednesday morning, Jade unveiled the song Midnight Cowboy, which she previously described to her fans as “a gift from me to you until my next single drops”.

Midnight Cowboy is another maximalist bop from the chart-topping star, and was co-written by fellow Brit Award winner Raye.

However, it didn’t take fans long to spot another familiar voice on the track.

Jade’s latest musical offering opens with a spoken-word intro, which says: “Ladies and gentlemen, theys and thems, hold on tight, the performance is about to begin. Flash photography and video is encouraged. Enjoy the show!”

Later in the song, that same voice declares, “they call her Miss Calamity Jade”, before concluding: “You better put your hands together, make it clap for Miss Jade. Ha! That is a performance.”

Sex Education and Doctor Who viewers might just recognise the voice as Ncuti Gatwa, and fans were quick to celebrate the low-key collab on X:

NCUTI ON THE NEW JADE TRACK GAGGED GAGGED WE WON WE WON — Terminally Whimsical (@thunderfcknroad) September 24, 2024

ncuti being on jade’s new single is absolute genius! another masterpiece @jadethirlwall @thejaderoom_ <3 — monica 🍉 (@wizardofozxx) September 24, 2024

new jade has Ncuti Gatwa???? sounds like it could be a tinashe track or on renaissance…it’s a slay, as predicted!!!! — dylan (@dyldickulous) September 25, 2024

Ncuti on Jade's song is EVERYTHING — Rhia 💙💙 (@varadasethus) September 25, 2024

Ncuti Gatwa AND Jade?! 🤩 — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) September 25, 2024

Angel of my dreams using puppet on a string and now midnight cowboy using Ncuti gatwa. Jade is solely catering to me and me alone 😩 — John James (@IisJDubz) September 25, 2024

After Midnight Cowboy’s release, Jade wrote on X: “Big ty Ncuti for jumping on the track – you were perfect.”

The former X Factor champion and Bafta winner recently appeared together in a cryptic teaser for the song shared on Jade’s Instagram.

Jade released her first ever solo single Angel Of My Dreams in July, which peaked at number seven on the UK singles chart and has remained in the top 20 ever since.