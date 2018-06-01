Jail For Father Who Killed 3-Month-Old Son By Shaking Him And Plunging Him Into Water

A father who killed his three-month-old son by shaking him and submerging him in water has been jailed for 10 years.

Alistair Walker, 27, blamed paramedics for the fatal injuries he inflicted on his son, Ah’Kiell Walker, at home in Gloucester in July 2016.

He was convicted of manslaughter while Ah’Kiell’s mother, Hannah Henry, 22, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death.