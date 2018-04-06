Jail For Fraudster Who Posed As Grenfell Widow In £19,000 Scam

A fraudster has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after posing as a Grenfell Tower survivor in a £19,000 scam. Joyce Msokeri said she escaped the fire and thought her husband had died but she was actually single and living miles away. She then filled a room at a Hilton hotel with donations from well-wishers, and concocted an elaborate ploy to claim insurance on her fictitious partner’s death.

PA Wire/PA Images 'Callous and contemptible': Joyce Msokeri

When her scheme faltered, she preyed on a vulnerable man to play her husband, telling investigators she found he had been living in a cave in Margate, Kent, where he was fed by tourists, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. The 47-year-old showed no emotion as she was sentenced for three counts of fraud and one charge of possessing a false document at the Old Bailey. Judge Michael Grieve QC said: “These are callous and contemptible, indeed disgusting, offences for which only a custodial sentence can be justified, and one of some length.” He added: “Your greed in taking advantage of the situation you had created was insatiable.” Kate Mulholland, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Joyce Msokeri has been sentenced today for fraudulently claiming money and accommodation intended for the true victims of the Grenfell Tower fraud.

PA Wire/PA Images The fire at Grenfell Tower