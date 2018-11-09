A man who tricked four heterosexual men into having blindfolded sex with him by masquerading as a woman online has been jailed for 15 years.

Duarte Xavier, 33, posed as ‘Ana’ on dating apps including Tinder and sent provocative images to fool the victims into meeting for sexual encounters.

Upon meeting at his flat or in parks the victims, aged between 26 and 45, were then required to wear a blindfold throughout the encounter.

Xavier, of Wandsworth, south London, was found guilty of six counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent in October following a trial.

He was sentenced on Friday at Kingston Crown Court and, as well as the jail term, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.