Jake Berry had some striking advice for people struggling at the moment Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In case you missed it, Jake Berry advised people to get a “higher-paid job” on Sunday, despite the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The Conservative Party chair was speaking over the weekend shortly before the government’s huge U-turn on Monday.

Advertisement

Prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided, without consulting the rest of the cabinet, to introduce a 45p cut in tax rate for people earning over £150,000 per year.

However, Kwarteng then announced he was dropping the tax cuts for the highest earners, even though it had been a major part of the government’s “mini” budget 10 days ago.

Still, economists have warned that this policy U-turn will not make any difference to the markets, because the rest of the tax-cutting policies remain.

Berry was trying to defend the entire budget on Sunday.

While addressing the rising concern about how people will cope this winter with soaring energy bills, climbing inflation – which was exacerbated by the budget – the Tory chair seemed to sidestep the government’s involvement.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, Berry said: “People know that when their bills arrive they can either cut their consumption, or they can go out there and get higher salary or higher wages, they can go out there and get that new job.

“That’s the approach the government is taking.

“We are saying: ‘look let’s create growth so households can afford their bills,’ as well as the brilliant work we’re doing on energy bills.”

Jake Berry MP tells Sophy #Ridge that the Conservatives want people to get 'higher-paid jobs' to stimulate economic growth.



Latest: https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf pic.twitter.com/uY7H24X1lx — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 2, 2022

Berry continued: “I think every household understands that actually the reason this government is going for growth is because when you are struggling with your household budget, as many households are, you need to grow your personal household budget, in many cases people’s pay packets, that’s why we’re going for growth.

“But you also need to manage your expenditure and I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the government to say that the public sector should look at its expenses in the same way that every single household is doing in this country.”

Advertisement

Ridge asked if this means more cuts to come, a widely spread belief as many brace for the government to trim benefits – a question which Berry dodged.

The Sky journalist also picked up on Berry’s claims that entrepreneurs are driving the economy, and said: “A lot of workers will find that very offensive, to be completely honest.

“You’re talking about the very wealthy driving the economy, but what about all the other people who also drive the economy? We know, don’t we, from analysis, that it’s only the people at the top who are going to benefit from the tax changes.”