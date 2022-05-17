Jake Daniels Receives Wave Of Support From Footballers And LGBTQ+ Stars After Coming Out As Gay

Jake Daniels has become the first male professional footballer to come out as gay in over 30 years PA

Blackpool FC player Jake Daniels has received a wave of support since coming out as gay.

On Monday afternoon, the 17-year-old spoke his truth in a statement published on his club’s official website.

He said: “I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in. I want to be a role model myself by doing this.

“There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in. You being you, and being happy, is what matters most.”

Since speaking out, Jake has received countless positive messages, including from his peers in the football world.

Massive credit to you @Jake_Daniels11 and the way your friends, family, club, and captain have supported you. Football should be welcoming for everyone. https://t.co/x0MLZnBkjM — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 16, 2022

Well played, @Jake_Daniels11. It’s been a brilliant season for you on the pitch, and now through your bravery, off the pitch too. I’m sure you’ll receive huge love and support from the football community and many others will follow your path. Good luck to you. 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/H1kqBCDSZ4 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 16, 2022

I honestly think that, aside from a few homophobic morons, football will be incredibly welcoming and enormously supportive towards a gay footballer. It’s long overdue for a player to ‘come out’ even though it’s ridiculous that it’s even necessary. A footballer is a footballer. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 16, 2022

Massive respect for this brave decision. Let's all help create a safe and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ people in football and beyond! 👏🏽 https://t.co/KUpCaYPap7 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 16, 2022

Amazing courage and bravery Jake. https://t.co/1vh13e7nlu — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 16, 2022

Well done @Jake_Daniels11 Have a wonderful career! Great to see the support of @BlackpoolFC and @stonewalluk to make this possible! https://t.co/5C4Uwv2801 — Thomas Hitzlsperger (@ThomasHitz) May 16, 2022

On route to @BBCBreakfast sofa to praise @Jake_Daniels11 monumental moment coming out in professional football. And yes the top is a sign 👊#LGBTQ #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/42KipRXlqa — Ryan Atkin (@ryantatkin) May 17, 2022

Former footballer Ian Wright also retweeted a message sending “move love” to Jake and saying his coming out “will also mean so much to so many and help to normalise something that should absolutely be normal”.

The Football Association issued a statement saying: “Football is a game for all, with diversity at its heart, and this is a hugely positive step as we strive to build an inclusive game that we can all be proud of.

“We are with you and hope your story will help to give people across the game the strength and encouragement to be their true self.”

Meanwhile, a host of public figures from the LGBTQ+ community have also voiced their support for Jake.

At 17, @Jake_Daniels11 represents a generation that rejects old-fashioned homophobia in football and elsewhere: those who haven’t yet grown up as he has. He sets an example. No wonder so many of us, gay and everyone else, admire & treasure him as a hero. What a goal he's scored! — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) May 17, 2022

It's a landmark day in British LGBT history. Brilliant, brave @Jake_Daniels11 - a professional Championship footballer with @BlackpoolFC - has come out. Huge respect to you, Jake, and to your club and teammates for supporting you. ⚽️🏳️‍🌈 — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) May 16, 2022

Go on Jake 👏🏽💖 https://t.co/nsCcwdQ2dj — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) May 16, 2022

I salute you, Jake - https://t.co/1GR3Txa2gc

Jake Daniels: Blackpool footballer, 17, comes out as gay, becoming only openly gay male professional footballer in Britain — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) May 16, 2022

jake daniels will have just changed countless lives. incredible, courageous, normal. 🤍🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/11H4aZB2mD — michael chakraverty (@mschakraverty) May 16, 2022

Jake is the only current openly gay male professional player in the UK, and the first male professional footballer to come out publicly since the late Justin Fashanu 32 years ago.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.

“I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me.”

Jake praised his team for being “absolutely amazing” after he came out to them, saying his teammates have “all been so supportive and everyone has had my back”, adding that his captain had told him he was “so proud” of him.

“Their reaction has been brilliant. It’s the best thing I could have asked for,” he added.