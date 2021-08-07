Jake Gyllenhaal: 'More And More I Find Bathing To Be Less Necessary'

Quick, someone put Jake Gyllenhaal back in a bubble. The Brokeback Mountain star joined a growing list of celebrities revealing that they aren’t stoked about soap when he told Vanity Fair that he’s not really into bathing every day. When asked by the magazine if there’s anything “revelatory” about his bathing rituals, the Spider-Man: Far from Home villain’s response was anything but mysterio.

Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal at a press event in 2019.

“I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me,” he said, before adding: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.” Although there are many interesting tidbits in this loaded quote — like the 40-year-old actor’s apparent denial that synthetic loofahs exist — people on Twitter latched on to Jake’s stance on sudsing up.

"This celebrity isn't dead, so why are they trending?" yearly edition.

2017: Did a sex crime

2020: Positive for COVID

2021: Announced they don't bathe — Ms. Respex 💄🐱🌜 (@Respexy) August 6, 2021

taylor swift: i am releasing a 10-minute version of my song about jake gyllennhaal

jake gyllenhaal: I'm not really into bathing — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) August 6, 2021

pov: you’re starring in a film with Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/0Yow6PTJgT — bec⁷ #1 Evapopper💐 (@jmnftagustd) August 6, 2021

Tom on the set of Spider-Man with jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/z7P7PdduNc — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) August 6, 2021

fine. i’ll do it. i’ll bathe jake gyllenhaal — amy b (@arb) August 6, 2021