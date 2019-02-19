Jameela Jamil Is Just As Confused By These Zipper Jeans As We Are

Jameela Jamil took a break from tweeting about influencers and petitioning celebrities to stop selling diet products to poke fun at a cheeky new pair of jeans.
The “Good Place” actress posted a photo on Twitter of a pair of Alexander Wang jeans with a zip running from the crotch up the entire backside.
Naturally, Jamil had some questions about the jeans, specifically regarding the purpose of the zipper. “What’s... happening...? Is this for poo?” she wrote.
Her followers joined in on the commentary. A couple of people joked that the pants might be useful for anyone drinking the “detox” teas that are advertised all over Instagram.
You might recall that Jamil has spoken out against the teas and the folks who promote them online.
Another individual repurposed one of Tyra Banks’ most famous “America’s Next Top Model” lines, writing, “Bowel movements, but make it fashion.”
Others ― but not all ― were just plain confused or unimpressed.
If you’re curious about the jeans, they sell for about £228 [$295] and are currently available for preorder on the Alexander Wang website.
All we have to say is that fashion can be a very interesting industry.