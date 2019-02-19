Jameela Jamil Is Just As Confused By These Zipper Jeans As We Are

Jameela Jamil took a break from tweeting about influencers and petitioning celebrities to stop selling diet products to poke fun at a cheeky new pair of jeans.

The “Good Place” actress posted a photo on Twitter of a pair of Alexander Wang jeans with a zip running from the crotch up the entire backside.

Naturally, Jamil had some questions about the jeans, specifically regarding the purpose of the zipper. “What’s... happening...? Is this for poo?” she wrote.