The family of James Bulger will today challenge a court order allowing their son’s killer, Jon Venables, to continue to live anonymously.

Venables has been living anonymously since his release from a life sentence for the kidnap, torture and murder of James 25 years ago.

The High Court proceeding involves an application by members of James’ family to discharge an injunction which “prevents identification of the person previously known as Jon Venables”.

The MailOnline website reports that the case has been taken by James’ father, Ralph Bulger, who has previously called for Venables to be “identified in court like every other criminal”, and for an up-to-date picture of him to be published.

The website claims James’ mother, Denise Fergus, is not involved in the action as she reportedly fears that naming Venables may lead “to vigilante action and innocent people being hurt”.

The President of the Family Court Division, Sir James Munby, is listed as hearing the matter in open court.

James, then two, was murdered by 10-year-olds Venables and Robert Thompson after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

Both Venables and Thompson were later granted lifelong anonymity by a High Court judge and following their release in 2001 lived under new identities.