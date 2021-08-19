James Cleverly's Defence Over Afghanistan Was Completely Skewered On Question Time

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images James Cleverly has been heavily criticised for his latest appearance on BBC Question Time

James Cleverly tried to defend the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on Wednesday’s BBC Question Time – to a rather disastrous end.

Cleverly, the Middle East and North Africa minister, struggled to field questions from the audience about the west’s decision to pull the military out of Afghanistan so quickly, as this created a power vacuum which the Taliban have since swept into.

One audience member asked Cleverly directly why the exit strategy failed for pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

He replied by explaining a scheme, in place since April, which allows Afghan interpreters and those who helped the UK to leave Afghanistan.

He said: “We have resettled over 3,300 people through that scheme – and their families.”

The audience member then cut him off and accused him of not answering the question, dismissing his response as “rhetoric”.