James Corden has announced a seriously exciting Carpool Karaoke participant, revealing that he’ll soon be Ariana Grande around in a 4x4.
The US chat show host tweeted a photograph of lyric sheets for ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ and ‘God Is A Woman’ on Twitter, adding the caption: “Learning these…”
Ariana then quote-tweeted his post, joking: “Sick, what for?”
James and Ariana haven’t announced when the segment will air but with the star’s fourth album due out on Friday 17 August, the wait hopefully won’t be too long.
At this point, there aren’t many A-listers who still haven’t taken part in Carpool Karaoke and celebs to recently do so include Shawn Mendes, Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5′s Adam Levine.
But it was Paul McCartney’s star turn that James described as “possibly one of the best ever”, after driving the former Beatle around Liverpool.
After beginning with ‘Drive My Car’, the 23-minute episode saw James and Paul travel down the iconic Penny Lane and to Paul’s childhood home, before stopping off for a surprise secret gig.
There was also an emotional moment as James teared up while admitting he wished his late grandfather was around to see the drive taking place.