James Corden Confronted Dave Grohl When He Said His 'Carpool Karaoke' Was 'Uncomfortable'

Dave Grohl has revealed he was confronted by James Corden after calling his experience on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ “uncomfortable”.

The Foo Fighters frontman made headlines last year, when he admitted that he found the experience of filming the sketch “a little uncomfortable” and guitarist Pat Smear agreed: “By hour three in the dude’s car it got less fun.

“It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”