James Corden Confronted Dave Grohl When He Said His 'Carpool Karaoke' Was 'Uncomfortable'

Dave Grohl has revealed he was confronted by James Corden after calling his experience on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ “uncomfortable”.
The Foo Fighters frontman made headlines last year, when he admitted that he found the experience of filming the sketch “a little uncomfortable” and guitarist Pat Smear agreed: “By hour three in the dude’s car it got less fun.
“It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway’.”
Speaking to The Sun, Dave has now revealed that he received a message from James Corden after spoking out about the experience.
“I got a fucking text from him [the next day],” he said. “He was like, ‘What the fuck, dude?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god!’”
Clarifying what he meant, Dave continued: “What we were trying to say was it was uncomfortable to sit in a car and try to sing our own songs.
“If we were singing Queen songs or Led Zeppelin songs or Beatles songs, it would have been fine…but to sit there and sing your own songs…we felt weird about it.”
Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates aren’t the only ones to speak out and claim their ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment wasn’t totally enjoyable, as Britney Spears said she found it all rather “awkward” when she was in the passenger’s seat.
She explained: “Sometimes I got onto him and said, ‘I don’t want to hear that song again’. They didn’t show that part.”
James Corden’s most recent ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guest was Sir Paul McCartney, who managed to reduce him to tears at one point during the sketch.