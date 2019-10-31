James Corden Reveals What He And Orlando Bloom Told Ivanka Trump After A Few Drinks

James Corden and Orlando Bloom drunkenly pleaded with Ivanka Trump to “make it better” when they all recently attended the same wedding, the presenter revealed during Wednesday’s broadcast of The Late Late Show.

He spilled the beans about what he and Orlando told President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser during a segment called Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts featuring his guest Arnold Schwarzenegger, in which they had to answer tough questions or eat disgusting things.

During the segment, he explained:

I was a little drunk and I was with Orlando Bloom who I think was equally, if not slightly less, drunk, than I was. And we were stood at the bar and Ivanka was also at the bar, and I can’t... I can’t 100% remember it. But I remember that we were quite drunk and we started going “Ivanka, you can do something, you can do something, you can do something, you can make a difference, you can make a difference, you can make it better”.

“I’m trying, I’m trying,” Ivanka reportedly responded to the pair.