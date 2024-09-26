James Corden Makes Very Honest Admission About His Past Use Of Ozempic

James Corden via Associated Press

James Corden has opened up about his past use of the weight loss drug Ozempic.

In recent history, the medication – initially intended to help treat Type 2 diabetes – has become popular, particularly in Hollywood, for those hoping to lose weight.

Speaking on his Sirius XM series, James admitted to having used Ozempic in the past, joking: “It won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work.”

A side effect of Ozempic is suppressing the user’s appetite, with James pointing out: “All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [because of hunger].”

“You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size Dairy Milk – one you give someone for Christmas – in a carwash,” he remarked.

“None of that was like, ‘oh, I’m so hungry’. It is not that, it’s something else.”

James is far from the only A-lister to speak candidly about having tried Ozempic, with Sharon Osbourne, Oprah Winfrey and even Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick speaking about their past use of the drug.

After spending almost a decade in Hollywood while fronting the US talk show The Late, Late Show, James stepped down from his hosting duties last year and returned to the UK with his wife and family.

