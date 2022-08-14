James May Speaks Out After High-Speed Crash During The Grand Tour Filming

James May Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

James May has spoken out about a recent car crash he was in, insisting he is “perfectly OK” after the smash.

On Saturday, it was reported the Grand Tour host had been taken to hospital after a high-speed crash.

According to The Sun, James was filming a challenge for the Amazon Prime Video show with co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond that saw them driving along a tunnel towards a rock wall at a Norwegian naval base.

James was claimed to be driving at 75 miles per hour when he jackknifed into a wall after he allegedly put his brakes on later than required.

The paper reported he was given a brain scan and suffered a broken rib after being taken to hospital.

James has since addressed the incident on Twitter, revealing it happened a while ago and was “not that bad”.

Thank you for all your kind comments and funny jokes re my crash, but it was a while back, not that bad, and I’m perfectly OK.



Apologies to Evo fans for binning the VIII.#Bellend — James May (@MrJamesMay) August 13, 2022

He also told one follower he’d “made a cock-up and destroyed” the car in the accident.

After leaving the BBC’s Top Gear in 2015, Clarkson, Hammond and May have hosted three regular series of The Grand Tour, as well as a host of feature-length specials.

A fifth special has reportedly already completed filming, with a sixth currently in the works.