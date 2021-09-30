Jeremy Clarkson Left 'Speechless' As Eco-Warriors Dump Three Tonnes Of Compost Over His Range Rover

Jeremy Clarkson was reportedly left uncharacteristically silent after three tonnes of mushroom compost was tipped over his car. The incident took place outside the former Top Gear host’s Diddly Squat farm shop in Chadlington, Oxfordshire on Tuesday. According to reports, a man driving a digger tipped the waste over the presenter’s Range Rover as a group of protesters cheered on and held up placards. The protesters, who have pitched up tents next to the shop, are unhappy with Clarkson’s plans to expand his store, which he opened last year. Locals have also raised concerns over traffic and damage to the soil.

According to the Mail Online, the presenter had attempted to speak to the protestors on Tuesday morning. But as tempers flared, the digger arrived and proceeded to dump the waste over his car. Another protester could be seen on the roof of the vehicle egging him on by shouting and raising his fist in the air. An eyewitness who filmed the incident told MailOnline: “It was like something out of a Monty Python movie, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. “First there was a naked man being chased by a policeman and then this digger appears out of nowhere and dumps all this stuff all over the car. What really shocked me was that Clarkson didn’t say a word, which is not like him at all. “Normally he has an opinion on everything, but he just stood there silent as all this stuff landed on his car.” He added: “’But what really surprised me is that the police didn’t do anything. Soon after the car was covered in compost, they just left and so did Clarkson. “Then some people from the farm started cleaning up the car as the protesters looked on.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Jeremy Clarkson during the Clarkson's Farm photocall at St. Pancras Renaissance London Hotel.