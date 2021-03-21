Jeremy Clarkson Shows Rare Support For Piers Morgan After Good Morning Britain Exit

Piers Morgan has received some unexpected support from one of his biggest public adversaries, Jeremy Clarkson, after his departure from Good Morning Britain. The two divisive media personalities have a feud that dates back to Piers’ time as editor of the Daily Mirror, with Clarkson even punching the former GMB host during a bust-up at the Press Awards in 2004. More recently, it seems they may have buried the hatchet, after they appeared together in an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, and in his latest newspaper column, Clarkson voiced his support for Piers.

David M. Benett via Dave Benett/Getty Images for LDV Jeremy Clarkson

Writing in The Sun about Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, he wrote that he’d found the interview “especially weird” because “for the first time ever, I found myself in full agreement with both Nigel Farage AND Piers Morgan”. “Mind you, after his row with that embryonic weatherman [GMB star Alex Beresford] Piers did go on to say that Meghan had done enormous damage to the Royal Family,” the former Top Gear star continued. “Which meant I could go back to disagreeing with him.” Clarkson added later in the piece: “Trust me on this one. Markle’s toast, and within five years, I suspect she’ll be posing for photographs, on her own outside the Taj Mahal or sitting on the back of a playboy’s yacht in the Med, and poor old Piers will realise that he lost his job over absolutely nothing at all.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Piers Morgan

Last week, ITV faced pressure to reprimand Piers after he cast doubt on recent comments made by the Duchess of Sussex about her mental health. During a live broadcast on 8 March, Piers and co-host Susanna Reid were shown a clip of Meghan telling Oprah Winfrey she’d experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the Royal Family. Meghan said in the footage: “I went to the institution. And I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I’d never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution.” Reacting to the clip live on air, Piers said he “[doesn’t] believe a word [Meghan] says”, adding: “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she’s fired up this onslaught against our Royal Family, I think, is contemptible.”