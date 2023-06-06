James May Weighs In On Top Gear's Future After Freddie Flintoff's Accident

James May pictured in 2019 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Former Top Gear presenter James May is holding out hope that the show will go on, despite current host Freddie Flintoff’s accident.

Last December, Freddie, was involved in an accident at the programme’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome while filming and was airlifted to hospital.

Production has since ceased on the series, with BBC bosses saying in March that it would be “inappropriate” to resume while Freddie continues his recovery.

Weighing in on Top Gear’s future, James, who co-hosted the series alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, told City AM the “unfortunate” incident could lead to a “reinvention” of the show.

“It happens now and then, and it’s no bad thing,” he pointed out. “That’s a big, difficult question for the BBC.

“The Freddie Flintoff thing is deeply unfortunate. It’s obviously a bit more serious than we first thought, it’s not just a bit of a shunt, he’s badly hurt.”

Freddie Flintoff Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

James continued: “Whether or not it’ll keep going, I don’t know. I’d love to see it continue. It’s been going for a very long time. I watched it as a kid so I wouldn’t want it to disappear.”

Freddie was taken to hospital after being involved in the accident while shooting for the hit motoring show in Surrey in December.

Earlier this year, BBC Studios said that “under the circumstances” they feel “it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time”.

A statement continued: “We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.”

Freddie – real name Andrew Flintoff – was previously involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019.