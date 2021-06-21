Friends Star James Michael Tyler Shares Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis

Friends star James Michael Tyler has told of how he has stage four cancer. The actor, who played Central Perk manager Gunther in the hit sitcom, was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago, but it has now advanced. James, 59, opened up about living with the disease during an interview with the Today show in the US on Monday.

NBC via Getty Images James Michael Tyler as Gunther in Friends

“In September 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years.” He continued: “It’s stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me.”

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

Speaking about his original diagnosis that came during a routine check up, James said: “I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen. That came back at an extraordinarily high number… So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. ‘Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said ‘Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.’” James initially underwent hormone therapy to help treat the disease and said he felt “fine” with no symptoms. However, during the pandemic, his cancer mutated and he is now unable to walk after it further spread to his bones and spine.

Jason Kempin via Getty Images James pictured on a replica of the Central Perk set in 2015