Radio Host And Celebrity Big Brother Star James Whale Says He's Dying Of Terminal Cancer

James Whale appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

TalkRadio host James Whale has revealed he is dying from terminal cancer.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star told attendees of the British Curry Awards that he has just months to live as he gave an emotional speech at the ceremony on Monday.

Two years ago, James told of how he had been diagnosed with cancer that had spread to his brain, spine, kidney and lungs, 20 years after having a kidney removed due to a tumour.

Sharing an update on his health, James said at the event (via The Mirror): “I know a lot of you won’t like me, but this time next year I won’t be here. I have terminal cancer. As you might be able to hear, I am having chemotherapy which makes it harder for me to breathe, but I’m OK. Don’t worry”.

He continued: “I am in my 70s now and I just want to say don’t waste your time on stupid things that don’t matter. 25 years later I’ve got it again. I’m 71 and I’ve had a great life.”

James with his wife Nadine Talbot-Brown at the British Curry Awards Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

In August 2020, James told of how he was undergoing immunotherapy and hormone replacement treatment while awaiting a prognosis, with the hope he will be able to avoid chemotherapy.

The same year, James had one of his kidneys removed due a cancerous tumour on it.

His experience with the disease led him to form the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015.

The broadcaster and talk show host has a regular slot on TalkRadio, having previously worked for LBC, TalkSport and ITV over his decades in the industry.