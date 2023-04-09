Jamie and Jools Oliver have shared a series of stunning pictures after renewing their wedding vows in the Maldives.

Thee TV chef and the former model were joined by their five children at the “special, funny and romantic ceremony”, 23 years after they first tied the knot.

The couple, who married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000, shared snaps from their beach cermony on Instagram.

“Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again!” Jamie captioned the snaps.

Jools and Jamie Oliver. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

“Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing !

“A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie xxxxxxxxx”

Jamie and Jools Oliver and their family pictured in 2016. Ian Lawrence via Getty Images

The images show the couple and their five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River – dressed in white and pale blue outfits on a tiny sandy island in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

Last year, Jamie opened up about Jools’ “deeply scary” two-year long Covid battle.

The TV chef hailed the mum-of-five as “an absolute superstar”, revealing the 47-year-old has been “really affected” by the virus.

He told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine: “She’s had bad Covid and long Covid so she’s been really affected by it, sadly.