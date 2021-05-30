Jamie Oliver has revealed he continues to receive abuse from members of the public after he worked to have Turkey twizzlers banned over 15 years ago.

In 2005, the celebrity chef launched a campaign to improve the quality of food being served in UK schools, with Bernard Matthews’ Turkey twizzlers among the items he wanted scrapped from school menus.

Not everyone was happy with the move, and in a new interview with the podcast 12 Questions, he disclosed that some disgruntled fans of the offending turkey treats continue to abuse him on a regular basis.

Recalling a recent trip to the zoo, Jamie said: “[I was] with my kids and, you know, two metres away, [someone said] ‘that’s Jamie Oliver over there’ and the girl goes: ‘Yeah, I don’t like him, he’s a fucking arsehole’.

“And my kids are right next to me and hearing it as well, it’s a metre and a half away.”