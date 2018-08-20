Jamie Oliver’s decision to sell a jerk rice dish has been branded a “mistake” by chef and entrepreneur Levi Roots, who previously showed him how to make the marinade on his TV show. Oliver was criticised on Saturday by Labour’s shadow equalities minister, Dawn Butler, who questioned whether he knew what ‘jerk’ was, in a cultural appropriation row that has simmered ever since. Jerk is a traditional Jamaican marinade consisting of two main ingredients – allspice and scotch bonnet peppers – but variations of the dish have been known to include thyme, soy sauce, ginger, lime, garlic, onions and sugar. Butler, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, hit out at Oliver on Twitter saying ‘jerk’ isn’t just a word “you put before stuff to sell products”.

#jamieoliver @jamieoliver #jerk I'm just wondering do you know what #Jamaican #jerk actually is? It's not just a word you put before stuff to sell products. @levirootsmusic should do a masterclass. Your jerk Rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop. — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) August 18, 2018

For anyone wondering about authentic Caribbean food, this is as close as #Jerk be getting to our rice. #JerkGate #Yardfood #LeviRoots pic.twitter.com/uSv8fm9C4p — Caribbean Smokehouse (@levismokehouse) August 20, 2018

“Your jerk rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop,” she added, before asking Jamaican-born Roots – who appeared on BBC Dragons’ Den with his now-bestselling Reggae Reggae barbecue sauce – whether he could give Oliver a lesson. Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Roots said: “I do think it was a mistake by Jamie – either by him or by his team. Maybe he wasn’t actually involved in this.” Roots told GMB that he had already shown Oliver how to make “the real deal” jerk chicken, having appeared on the chef’s YouTube channel several years ago. He agreed with presenter Kate Garraway’s suggestion that the culinary controversy centered around what ingredients the jerk flavour should contain.

YouTube Jamie Oliver being taught about jerk marinade by Levi Roots in 2016

Brian, a chef at Brixton Caribbean restaurant Fish and Tings, told HuffPost UK: “Coming from a background of being a chef, I think that if Jamie Oliver decides to highlight Caribbean food, more power to him. “If he can come up with a recipe that tastes good, let him do it.” On the technicalities of calling it ‘jerk’, he said: “It doesn’t really matter. If Jamaicans have a copyright on jerk, it’s a different story. It’s not like how you have to call ‘champagne’ ‘champagne’ if it’s from that part of the country. “It’s bringing more visibility to Caribbean food.” Alton, a chef at Links Kitchen, didn’t recognise the recipe at all when contacted by HuffPost. “Wow,” he said. “That’s far from jerk...because it’s got nothing from jerk in it. That’s really far from jerk.” Asked whether he thought the recipe was disrespectful, the culinary expert added: “Whatever he put out there really, even though it’s not what it meant to be, it’s still Jamie Oliver, so people gonna buy it...no one can really stop him.” Chef Rustie Lee, who specialises in Caribbean food, told the Guardian that she had tasted Oliver’s £2.35 microwaveable rice and said it was “like Caribbean rice and beans”. “The jerk part of it is barbecue and you can’t barbecue rice,” she added.

Waitrose Jamie Oliver's jerk rice as displayed on Waitroses website