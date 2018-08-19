A Labour MP has accused celebrity chef Jamie Oliver of cultural appropriation after he launched a “punchy jerk rice” product.
Dawn Butler, who represents Brent Central, lent her voice to the criticism that Oliver has received after he was accused of not staying true to the traditional Jamaican recipe, which is usually a marinade for meat such as chicken.
Writing on Twitter, Butler said: “I’m just wondering do you know what Jamaican jerk actually is?
“It’s not just a word you put before stuff to sell products.”
She continues: “Your jerk rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop.”
Conservative MP Neil O’Brien chimed in on the debate, replying to Butler that “she’s going to go mad when she finds out about ‘Jamie’s Italy’.”
There has been speculation that Oliver’s product cannot being considered as jerk because of the ingredients it uses, as well as the fact it’s rice, rather than a meat marinade.
Meanwhile, others leapt to Oliver’s defence and supported his decision to launch the food product, which is available in many supermarkets.