No, Jamie Dornan Doesn't Have Children With His Fifty Shades Co-Star Dakota Johnson

As bizarre online rumours go, file this one under “yeah riiiiiight”.

Jamie Dornan has described fan theories suggesting that he has children with his Fifty Shades Of Grey co-star Dakota Johnson as “absurd”.

The Northern Irish actor played billionaire Christian Grey alongside Dakota who starred as Anastasia Steele in the film trilogy, adapted from author EL James’ steamy books.

The films have made more than a billion dollars at the box office and the first book in the series, Fifty Shades Of Grey, broke sales records following its release.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

During an appearance on this week’s Jonathan Ross Show, Jamie – who shares three actual real-life daughters with his wife, singer-songwriter Amelia Warner – quipped that he already has enough children to deal with.

“There’s a lot of absurd fan theories about that world and those characters, [including one saying] that Dakota Johnson and I have children together…

“I don’t know where we keep them. I’ve got three of my own kids to worry about.”

Jamie also described the role of Christian Grey was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which he said was “probably a good thing”.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“I’ve been lucky – my career so far, I’ve managed to have a pretty varied number of roles come my way,” he said.

“The Fifty Shades thing in a way, there’s kind of nobody like him, a one-off unique world and experience, in a way you’re not going to play anyone like him again, which is probably a good thing.

“I think I’ll be dealing with that my whole life. A million jobs you think you’re changing people’s opinion, there’s people who are married to that idea of you as one thing.”

The actor also recalled living with fellow thespian Eddie Redmayne in the early days of their respective careers.

He said: “You’d like to think there’s no jealousy, but there’s always friendly competition. (We were) constantly going up for the same thing and preparing each other for auditions and saying, ‘Good luck, hope it goes well for you there’.”