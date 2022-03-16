Jamie Dornan Reveals Why He Really Liked Partying With Robert Pattinson Before They Were Famous

Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson Getty

Jamie Dornan has always recognised that Robert Pattinson sparkles like a vampire.

The Belfast and The Batman stars are longtime mates who first became friends when they initially moved to Hollywood. They also used to hang out in a friend group of other struggling actors that included the now-famous Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox and Eddie Redmayne.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, however, Robert told Entertainment Tonight that, although his pre-fame friend group of fellow Brits were all pretty close, he often felt a bit left out.

“They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited,” Robert told ET. “I was invited as an afterthought. There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I’d be like, ‘Is there any for me?’”

Advertisement

But Jamie — who is probably aware of his pal’s penchant for lying — didn’t let Robert get away with that sob story.

Over the weekend, Access Hollywood asked the Fifty Shades Of Grey star if Robert was an afterthought — and asked if it was true that he, Andrew, Charlie and Eddie would leave him at home because he was the youngest in the group and “wasn’t old enough to get in the clubs.”

Advertisement

“We never left him at home. Why would you leave him at home?” Jamie replied. “He was the good-looking one, he got us all in. He got us all the attention. He was too successful for us early on.”

Jamie did admit that Robert’s overnight success in Twilight put a little wedge in their relationship, however.

“I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’” Jamie told ET on Monday.

“Because we were not working and he’s working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us, and we’ve sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but, yeah, Jesus, we’ve known each other a long time.”

Advertisement