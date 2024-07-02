Jamie Foxx Opens Up More About His Hospitalisation Last Year: ‘I Was Gone For 20 Days’

Jamie Foxx at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is sharing new details about the condition that left him hospitalised last year.

In a clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the 56-year-old is shown telling a group of people in downtown Phoenix that his health issues began with a “bad headache”.

“Look, 11 April last year, [I had a] bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days,” he says in the footage first posted on Monday.

“I don’t remember anything,” the actor and singer continues in the clip. “I’m in Atlanta, they told me… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there’,” Jamie continued while gesturing to his head.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he said as the crowd laughed. “Yeah, I don’t want to say it on camera.”

HuffPost has reached out to Jamie Foxx’s reps for comment.

The Dreamgirls star was first hospitalised in April 2023 after he reportedly suffered an undisclosed “medical complication”.

His daughter, Corrine Foxx, shared a statement about her dad’s condition in an Instagram Story on 12 April.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she said.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamue later addressed the scary incident himself for the first time in a July 2023 Instagram video.

“I cannot even begin to tell you ... how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the Django star said. “I went through something that I thought I would never go through.”

He didn’t share details at the time about what caused his hospitalisation.

Earlier this year, Jamie revealed that he’s gearing up to share details about his recent health scare, but is waiting to do so “in a funny way”.

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened,” he told the crowd while accepting the Producers Award at the African American Film Critics Association luncheon in March, Variety reports.