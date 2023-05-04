Jamie Foxx Shares First Public Statement Since Being Hospitalised Due To 'Medical Complication'

Jamie Foxx at the London premiere of Creed III in February Future Publishing via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since being admitted to hospital three weeks ago.

Last month, the Oscar winner’s daughter Corinne shared on Instagram that her dad was recovering in hospital following an undisclosed “medical complication”.

“Due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On Wednesday evening, Jamie posted a short message on his Instagram page for the first time since he was admitted to hospital.

Expressing gratitude to his supporters and well-wishers, the Dreamgirls star said: “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed!”

He signed off his message with a praying hands emoji, alongside a heart and a fox.

Meanwhile, on his Instagram story, he thanked Nick Cannon for filling in for him on the game show he hosts, Beat Shazam, writing: “Appreciate ya my boy.”

“See [you] all soon,” Jamie added.

Jamie Foxx thanks Nick Cannon pic.twitter.com/4Ox2qMAsLV — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) May 3, 2023

Jamie’s daughter Corinne is one of the resident DJs on Beat Shazam, but has been temporarily replaced by Kelly Osbourne while her father is still recovering.

Known for both his music and acting careers, Jamie won first Grammy in 2010 for his T-Pain collaboration Blame It.

He also won an Oscar for his performance as Ray Charles in the biopic Ray, earning two nominations in the same year thanks to his supporting role in the thriller Collateral.

At the time of his hospitalisation, Jamie had been filming the Netflix action comedy Back In Action with Cameron Diaz, with the film marking her return to the acting world.

