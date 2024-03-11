The Hilariously Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left The Oscars Early

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress last year for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, attended last night’s Oscars awards in a glam black gown.
The actor was there to co-present the Best Supporting Actress award (which went to Emma Stone for Poor Things this year, meaning Emma is now part of an elite group of eight actresses who’ve won the award twice by the age of 35).
However, she left early ― which is relatable in and of itself, but which becomes way more “she’s just like me”-level real when you realise why.
So... why?
Basically, she was hungry.
The actor posted on Instagram after the event to say that she’d dropped out as soon as she’d finished presenting to grab an In’N’out burger, sharing a snap of the tempting melee of fries and buns.
“FLY IN [check emoji] GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED [check emoji] PRESENT AT OSCARS [check emoji] GO TO @inandout_burger [check emoji] FLY AWAY,” the post read.
Predictably, commenters were full of praise
“Really just presented and dipped. I respect it,” one commenter said.
“Yep. Keeping it real. Love the In ‘n’ Out burger,” another typed.
“This girl knows how to party,” replied yet another fan.
Ah, Jamie ― never change.