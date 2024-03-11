The Hilariously Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left The Oscars Early

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress last year for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, attended last night’s Oscars awards in a glam black gown.



The actor was there to co-present the Best Supporting Actress award (which went to Emma Stone for Poor Things this year, meaning Emma is now part of an elite group of eight actresses who’ve won the award twice by the age of 35).



However, she left early ― which is relatable in and of itself, but which becomes way more “she’s just like me”-level real when you realise why.