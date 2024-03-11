Emma Stone Just Joined An Exclusive Club After Her 2024 Oscars Win

MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Emma Stone won Best Performance For An Actress In A Leading Role in last night’s 2024 Oscars for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.



And while there was a little snafu with her gown while accepting the award ― the actor said “my dress is broken... I think it happened during ‘I’m just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure” before asking viewers not to look at the broken back of her Louis Vuitton garment ― the acceptance ensured her place in a prestigious club.



How?

The actor, aged 35, has joined stars like Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Elizabeth Taylor, Bette Davis, Luise Rainer, Olivia de Havilland and Hilary Swank in winning two Oscars in the category by the age of 35.



No man has achieved this as yet, per the BBC.



Emma Stone’s first Oscar was for her role in La La Land ― while the movie was mistakenly awarded Best Picture in 2017 before the Academy rectified the mistake, Emma Stone’s Best Actress win for the category still stood.



She is now the eighth actress to have achieved the monumental feat.



Only 14 actresses have won in the category more than once. Katherine Hepburn holds the record for the most Best Actress wins, with four ― Frances McDormand follows closely behind with three, though this isn’t accounting for age.

Emma Stone seemed surprised by her win