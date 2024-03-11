Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down Trump With Just Six Words

LOADING ERROR LOADING

During Sunday’s show, moments before Al Pacino hit the stage to present Best Picture to “Oppenheimer,” Kimmel announced that he had a minute or so to spare before the end of the ceremony.

So, of course, he spent the time talking about his favourite hot topic: Trump.

Revealing that the former president had left him a scathing review of his hosting abilities on Truth Social, Kimmel began reading Trump’s message aloud from his phone to the audience.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC talent, George Slopanopoulos,” the late night host read. “He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.

“Blah, blah, blah,” Kimmel ad-libbed. “Make America Great Again.”

Kimmel didn’t finish reading the rest of Trump’s negative review, but the crowd roared in response to the non-scripted moment.

“Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching,” Kimmel quipped. “I’m surprised you’re still.”

And then, the six word zinger.

“Isn’t it past your jail time?”