Oscars 2024: The Taylor Swift Tribute You Missed In Emma Stone's Acceptance Speech

Emma Stone has become a two-time Academy Award winner after taking the top spot for Best Actress at this year’s Oscars for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

In a teary speech, Emma started her thanks by telling the audience that her dress was broken, adding: “I think it happened during I’m Just Ken.”

She continued: ”“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot – that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it.

“And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

“Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily: I share this with you. I am in awe of you,” she said of her fellow nominees.

And, while thanking her husband and daughter, Emma referenced a Taylor Swift lyric, which naturally sent the internet into meltdown.

📹 | “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl." — Emma Stone thanking her daughter in her #Oscars acceptance speech



pic.twitter.com/HwuGuay7xA — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) March 11, 2024

The Oscar’s had I’m Just Ken, a Madam Web reference, and Emma Stone referring to a Midnights title. No notes. — Austin Kane 🫶🏻 (@scoopie5) March 11, 2024

SHE LOVES HER DAUGHTER BIGGER THAN THE WHOLE SKY TAYLOR SWIFT REFERENCE WE LOVE YOU EMMA STONE #Oscars — jeremy 🤍 (@genjimercy) March 11, 2024

Me when Emma Stone said bigger than the whole sky #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KXlcqKFHvt — Brian (@BriNott) March 11, 2024

The line comes from Swift’s song, the unsurprisingly named, Bigger Than The Whole Sky.

Emma and Taylor have been very public about their long-standing friendship – Emma said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” back in December that she and Swift have been friends since they were teenagers.

