Oscars 2024: The Taylor Swift Tribute You Missed In Emma Stone's Acceptance Speech

Emma Stone has become a two-time Academy Award winner after taking the top spot for Best Actress at this year’s Oscars for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things.
In a teary speech, Emma started her thanks by telling the audience that her dress was broken, adding: “I think it happened during I’m Just Ken.”
She continued: ”“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot – that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos [Lanthimos] said to me, please take yourself out of it.
“And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”
“Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily: I share this with you. I am in awe of you,” she said of her fellow nominees.
And, while thanking her husband and daughter, Emma referenced a Taylor Swift lyric, which naturally sent the internet into meltdown.
The line comes from Swift’s song, the unsurprisingly named, Bigger Than The Whole Sky.
Emma and Taylor have been very public about their long-standing friendship – Emma said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” back in December that she and Swift have been friends since they were teenagers.
“We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards when I was 18 in LA,” she said. “We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends.”