Oscars 2024: The 39 Moments You Need To See From This Year's Awards

Of course, for even the most devoted of film fans, the idea of staying up all night to follow the action live can be a little off-putting, meaning lots of us might miss the annual ceremony.
Fortunately for you, we were following the whole thing as it happened, and we’ve rounded up 39 of the night’s stand-out moments.
Advertisement
Here’s what you missed at the 2024 Oscars...
1. Vanessa Hudgens debuted a pregnancy bump – announcing that she’s pregnant with her first child!
2. Poor Liza Koshy... The collective ‘OHHHHHH’
3. America Ferrara and Billie Eilish together are the duo we never knew we needed
4. Liza wasn’t the only one being clumsy on the carpet... sorry Kirsten!
Advertisement
5. America Ferrara’s team handed out the most beautiful Barbie-coded gifts
“It is literally impossible to be a woman.”
6. Meanwhile Poor Things star Ramy Youssef and Billie Eilish both wore Artists for Ceasefire pins
7. Ncuti Gatwa losing his cool when seeing America Ferrara (stars, they’re just like us).
8. THE GODZILLA TEAM ARE WEARING GODZILLA SHOES
Advertisement
9. Ariana Grande. Full stop.
10. Who then got VERY excited to see Michelle Yeoh (quite rightly).
11. A round of applause for Anatomy Of A Fall star, Sandra Huller
12. Danielle Brooks has 26 crystals on each of her nails because she’s the 26th black woman to be nominated in the best supporting actress category.
13. Let’s get to the ceremony itself and this shot of our fave icon Messi.
14. Crying within seconds watching Da’vine Joy Randolph win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress
Advertisement
15. And five icons presented the award.
16. Billie Eilish performed ‘What Was I Made For’ while wearing an outfit that paid homage to Barbie creator Ruth Handler
17. John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design... naked.
Advertisement
18. This entire Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling bit
19. Danny Devito versus Michael Keaton over Batman Returns
Advertisement
20. Even more Messi.
21. More iconic behaviour from the Godzilla team
22. I can’t quite believe I’m writing this but... oh to be an ashtray at the Oscars?
23. This incredibly important speech from Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath as they accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for 20 Days in Mariupol.
Advertisement
24. Hope you’re geared up for all things Ken because THAT PERFORMANCE? MY GOODNESS.
25. We got an Emma Stone and Ryan reunion.
26. Margot Robbie absolutely losing it at Ryan’s performance
27. ALL THE KENS, I REPEAT, ALL THE KENS.
28. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE – you can watch the full video below.
Advertisement
29. We are all Lupita.
30. John Mulaney explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams
31. And his reference to Madame Web.
32. Billie Eilish took home the Oscar for Best Original Song and Greta’s reaction was HEART-WARMING.
33. And Ariana Grande could barely contain her excitement at Billie winning while presenting the award.
34. Cillian Murphy’s speech as he takes home his first ever Oscar.
35. And Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan took home his first Oscar for Best Director after eight nominations.
36. Sorry but this line-up for presenting Best Actress award? UNREAL.
Advertisement
37. Emma Stone winning the Oscar for Best Actress and starting her acceptance speech with ‘MY DRESS IS BROKEN.’
38. And Jennifer Lawrence sobbing as Emma came up to accept her award.
39. Al Pacino going straight to the envelope and forgetting to read out the nominees for Best Picture.
Advertisement