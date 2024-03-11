Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt And Ryan Gosling Just Had The Barbenheimer Showdown We've Been Waiting For

When The Fall Guy co-stars Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the Oscars, they decided to address the Barbenheimer-shaped elephant in the room.
The pair respectively appeared in each of last year’s biggest movies and shared their take on the rivalry in a joyous skit.
“I’m just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry aside,” Ryan started.
“The way this award season has turned out, it wasn’t that much of a rivalry. Just let it go!,” Emily replied, referencing Oppenheimer’s awards season domination – with both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missing out on nominations.
“It’s true. You guys are doing very well, you know? Congratulations,” Ryan responded.
“But I think I kind of figured out why it’s called Barbenheimer and not Oppenarbie. You’re on the tail end because you rode Barbie’s coattails all summer.”
“Thanks for Kens-plaining that to me, all right,” Emily snapped back.
“Mr. I need to paint my abs on to get nominated! You don’t see Robert Downey doing that.”
So far at the awards, Oppenheimer has been dominating the wins – Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and Best Editing.