Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt And Ryan Gosling Just Had The Barbenheimer Showdown We've Been Waiting For

When The Fall Guy co-stars Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the Oscars, they decided to address the Barbenheimer-shaped elephant in the room.

The pair respectively appeared in each of last year’s biggest movies and shared their take on the rivalry in a joyous skit.

“I’m just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry aside,” Ryan started.

“The way this award season has turned out, it wasn’t that much of a rivalry. Just let it go!,” Emily replied, referencing Oppenheimer’s awards season domination – with both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missing out on nominations.

“It’s true. You guys are doing very well, you know? Congratulations,” Ryan responded.

“But I think I kind of figured out why it’s called Barbenheimer and not Oppenarbie. You’re on the tail end because you rode Barbie’s coattails all summer.”

“Thanks for Kens-plaining that to me, all right,” Emily snapped back.

“Mr. I need to paint my abs on to get nominated! You don’t see Robert Downey doing that.”

You can watch the full skit here:

Emily Blunt & Ryan Gosling throwing digs at each other at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbtbCGN9Vm — Film Devotion (@FilmDevotion) March 11, 2024

So far at the awards, Oppenheimer has been dominating the wins – Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and Best Editing.