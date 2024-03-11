The Tiny Heartwarming Gesture Ryan Gosling Made During His I'm Just Ken Performance That You Probably Missed

Rich Polk via Getty Images

Okay let’s just be 100% honest, Ryan Gosling’s performance of I’m Just Ken was the best bit of this year’s Oscars, right?

Fellow Kens Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa from Barbie joined their leader on stage for the number as well as Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Ryan, of course, went full Ken for the entitreity of his time on stage as he dazzled in a hot pink outfit – and he couldn’t help but frequently break into giggles at the ridiculousness of it all.

However, social media users over on X (formerly Twitter) have been losing it over a tiny moment that you may have missed in amongst all the Kenergy.

when he kisses the E necklace he’s wearing (“E” for his wife Eva) at the end of this … that’s correct https://t.co/HbEJYvsMih — lexi 🫶🏼 (@lexiicara) March 11, 2024

HOLDING HIS EVA NECKLACE THIS IS KING pic.twitter.com/mst7SaodS6 — jo (@astroburrow) March 11, 2024

The necklace has made several appearances during the press tour for Barbie – with the charm a Barbie-themed “E” necklace, which stands for Eva, the name of his wife, actor Eva Mendez.

The actor’s stylist, Mark Avery, thanked Hollywood 3D Printing on his Instagram page on Sunday for “helping me achieve the Barbie E.”\