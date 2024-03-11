Just when we thought John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design while completely naked was set to be the most chaotic moment of this year’s Oscars... enter Al Pacino.
It’s safe that Al Pacino’s presentation of the night’s most important award is going to go down in history for how short, sweet and unbelievably ‘I don’t give af’ it was.
Rather than announcing the nominees for the award, The Godfather star simply went straight to opening the envelope before saying “my eyes see Oppenheimer.”
Zero suspense, zero build-up, no ‘the Academy Award goes to...’ for the biggest award of the night. Just straight up chaos – and honestly, we love to see it.
For the record, the nominees were: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall,
Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and well, Oppenheimer.
Naturally X users (formerly Twitter) were quick to share their takes... and did not disappoint: