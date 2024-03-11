Rich Polk via Getty Images

Just when we thought John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design while completely naked was set to be the most chaotic moment of this year’s Oscars... enter Al Pacino.

It’s safe that Al Pacino’s presentation of the night’s most important award is going to go down in history for how short, sweet and unbelievably ‘I don’t give af’ it was.

Rather than announcing the nominees for the award, The Godfather star simply went straight to opening the envelope before saying “my eyes see Oppenheimer.”

I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol



“Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0hNQ4ZP7j — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

Zero suspense, zero build-up, no ‘the Academy Award goes to...’ for the biggest award of the night. Just straight up chaos – and honestly, we love to see it.

For the record, the nominees were: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall,

Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest and well, Oppenheimer.

Naturally X users (formerly Twitter) were quick to share their takes... and did not disappoint:

al pacino announcing best picturepic.twitter.com/fLUXolEpgd — scar🕷️ (@oceanicjack23) March 11, 2024

#Oscars : You gotta read the nominees first and then the card.



AL PACINO : pic.twitter.com/GIXbKWgL85 — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino: sure whatever it’s Oppenheimer ok bye bye — Jesse (@MuskTillDawn) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino just going “uh yeah Oppenheimer” lmaooo perfect ending no notes — yc (@yc) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino announcing Best Pic at the #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/61WwWC2Omt — The Pieman (@massie1903) March 11, 2024

the cast of Oppenheimer after hearing Al Pacino casually drop “my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars #Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/x8YTvBiGIR — T (@teewatterss) March 11, 2024