Jamie Lee Curtis Admits She ‘Still Messes Up’ After Daughter Ruby Came Out As Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis has spoken of the learning experience she is undergoing after her daughter came out as transgender.

Ruby, who is Jamie’s youngest daughter with husband Christopher Guest, came out to her parents last year, which she described as “scary”.

In a new interview with People, the Hollywood star said she is a “grateful student” as she learns “new terminology and words”.

Jamie told the magazine: “I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.

“You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human.

“But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”