UK's First Openly Trans MP 'Bitterly Disappointed' At Conversion Therapy U-Turn

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis arrives at the House of Commons. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

The UK’s first openly trans MP has said he is “bitterly disappointed” by his own government’s decision to scrap the ban on trans conversion therapy.

Jamie Wallis, who came out last week in a heartfelt post shared on Twitter, said pressing ahead with outlawing conversion therapy – but not for trans people – would be a “broken promise”.

Boris Johnson last week changed the government’s policy on LGBT+ conversion therapy twice within a matter of hours.

A government spokesman had confirmed that the administration was abandoning plans, with the cost of living crisis and war in Ukraine cited as reasons to “rationalise our legislative programme”. However within hours of the announcement, it was revealed legislation would be included in the Queen’s Speech in May – but trans conversion therapy would be excluded. Earlier on Monday, the government’s flagship equality conference was plunged into chaos after more than 80 leading organisations pulled out. The groups withdrew their support from the LGBTQ+ conference “Safe To Be Me 2022”, due to be held in June, over the transgender people decision.

Wallis wrote on Twitter: “I’m bitterly disappointed at the government’s decision not to include gender identity in the ban on conversion therapy. Many have asked what my thoughts are. I’ve always believed that this debate attracts unnecessary hysteria and toxicity, and meaningful results can only come from meaningful debate.

“Understandably, concerns need to be looked at and debated, but it is wrong to exclude protections for a whole group of people from a practice described as ‘abhorrent’.

