Jane Fonda Makes Outrageous Confession About Why She'd Only Want A Younger Lover

Jane Fonda was brutally honest while explaining why she’s not interested in dating anyone who is old enough to drink.

The Hollywood legend said she was basically retired from the bedroom during an appearance on the “Absolutely Not” podcast which came out last month.

“I’m done, I’m over, I’m 86 years old, even in the dark I wouldn’t want to be naked in front of anybody,” she laughed to the host, comic Heather McMahan.

Fonda, who actually turns 86 on Dec. 21, later added, “And here’s another thing, I’m ashamed to say this, if I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20.”

Her reason: “Because I don’t like old skin.”

Jane Fonda, here at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, was ashamed to admit she'd only take a much, much younger lover if she were to ever date again. via Associated Press

“And consequently, I don’t want to foist that on anybody else,” the “Barbarella” star went on. “I assume other people are like me, I just don’t like old skin.”

While Fonda joked about dating someone decades younger, she said she’d feel like a hypocrite if she really slept with someone in their 20s.

“I disapprove of 86-year-old men with 20-year-old women, so I’m not going to repeat it,” she explained. “I can ogle them, and I can’t pretend that I don’t get turned on if I see a certain kind of a person, but no, no, no, I don’t want to force that on anybody.”