Loose Women's Jane Moore Under Fire For Suggesting Gen Z Sent To 'Ukraine's Frontline'

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore has come under fire after penning a newspaper column suggesting young people be “posted to the Ukrainian border with Russia” to gain some perspective.

The daytime star and journalist penned a column in The Sun on Wednesday, with the headline: “OK kids, let’s see how you deal with REAL problems – like a posting to Ukraine’s frontline.”

Within the column, Jane lambasted Gen Z, writing: “Perhaps, in the spirit of the superb TV show Wife Swap, we could film Strife Swap, where any noisy rabble-rousers bleating about how terrible the UK is could change places with someone for whom life in this country would rightly feel like nirvana by comparison.

“For episode one, a bunch of Gen Zs might be torn away from their war on free speech in our universities for a lesson in how so many young lads their age fought in the Second World War precisely so they could enjoy the freedom they have today.”

She continued: “Perhaps a posting to the Ukrainian border with Russia might help them to understand the fear of racing down a deadly force that might kill you? Here’s a gun, kids. You have a choice – kill or get killed.”

Jane pictured on the Loose Women panel earlier this month Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The column was met with an immediate backlash on social media, with many highlighting that, with no military experience of her own, it was distasteful to use the situation in Ukraine as “fodder” for a “culture war”. Some critics also pointed out national service had already been abolished by the time Jane was born in 1962.

Others questioned whether, as the mother of teenagers, Jane would be happy for them to be put in the imaginary scenario proposed in her column.

Jane Moore was born in the 60s.



Jane Moore has not been to war.



Jane Moore seems to be pretending that she’s seen the horrors of conflict to dunk on kids who she thinks should inexplicably be sent to the trenches.



Jane Moore is wrong. pic.twitter.com/zMpNkYKwLI — Cllr Chris Burden (@WulfrunianChris) February 16, 2022

The kids: quietly going about their lives



Jane Moore: pic.twitter.com/DcCx3YlCFQ — Andrew Smith (@andrew_graeme) February 16, 2022

Nobody:



Jane Moore: BLOODY GEN Zers GO FIGHT IN UKRAINE WHY DON'T YOU!? https://t.co/vG6FHa9RN9 — Owen Hughes (@owenrdhughes) February 16, 2022

Just someone whose closest experience to war is hosting ITV lunchtime chat show Loose Women fantasising about kids who have known nothing but two recessions and pandemic being forced to fight a superpower pic.twitter.com/FVamNZIPUg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 16, 2022

My dad was just a kid when he was recruited to the army in WW2. He doesn't talk about it, other than that he saw and experienced things no one should and I think it affected his mental health profoundly. He certainly never wanted it for any of us. — Lady Mrs VB🌹🇪🇺😷 💙 (@MrsVB) February 16, 2022

Fuck right off.



1⃣ Ukraine's peril isn't fodder for your culture war on people you decided are less equipped to handle war than you baselessly fantasize you are.



2⃣ Shit like this undermines support for Ukraine by wrongly implying British kids may be sent to fight there. pic.twitter.com/y3RosQpbSM — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 16, 2022

Before my father died at the age of ninety he told me that one of the things he was happiest about was that none of his children or grandchildren had ever been called to go to war. But what did he know he only served for 6 years in destroyers. And his father was disabled from WW1 — Bobmiller #3.5% 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Bobmill87294270) February 16, 2022

that would be loose women presenter jane moore recounting her wartime experience would it? pic.twitter.com/NyAfyW5Bac — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) February 16, 2022

Jane Moore who famously fought in the trenches of World War One pic.twitter.com/RT1QpqLsKF — marcus x dusty 🇧🇧 (@marcusjdl) February 16, 2022

Jane Moore, was born in 1962, two years after the end of conscription.



Ma’am, thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/16SEn0GfST — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) February 16, 2022

I don't understand why the punditsphere hates young people so much.



It's like they want to make sure youngsters lives are as sad, angry and spiteful as your average Sunt reader. https://t.co/sratZNzV2O — Ben McKenna (@benmckenna) February 16, 2022

A reminder that Jane Moore was born in 1962 (2 years after national service was abolished). Jane is a fantasist and part of the the most mollycoddled generation in history. They have wrecked the environment, the economy and the housing market all for our generation 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/9Q3u1DuLfU — Lou (@discobiskwit) February 16, 2022

Jane Moore, veteran of the Waitrose arancini outage of 2005 pic.twitter.com/gB0MSk37r7 — Kerry-Anne Mendoza 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheMendozaWoman) February 16, 2022

columnists like jane moore know how to deal with real problems.



also columnists: https://t.co/cM5cz5CDCN pic.twitter.com/JJQA74rL1Y — SloaneGhetti (@SloaneFragment) February 16, 2022

Hey Jane Moore leave those kids alone 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/Tmzn1GmdzH — Jojo 🍒 (@visionsofjoanne) February 16, 2022

As more people voiced their criticisms about her column, Jane’s name began climbing the list of trending topics on Twitter.