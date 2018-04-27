All Sections
    Janelle Monáe Reveals She Is Pansexual In Rolling Stone Interview

    'I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf**ker.'

    Janelle Monáe has discussed her sexuality for the first time, revealing she identifies as pansexual. 

    The singer and actress silenced fan speculation by saying she considers herself to be a “free-ass motherfucker” during an interview with Rolling Stone

    Janelle, who had not previously defined her sexuality, said: “Being a black queer woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

    Presley Ann via Getty Images
    Janelle Monae has revealed she is pansexual

    The ‘Hidden Figures’ star admitted she originally thought she was bisexual until she began learning more about pansexuality, which is defined as attraction to people, regardless of their specific gender identity. 

    “Later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am,” she said.

    Janelle with her 'Hidden Figures' co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer

    Janelle also revealed she had been dropping subtle hints about her orientation in her music. 

    “If you listen to my albums it’s there,” she said, explaining how her songs ‘Mushrooms & Roses’ and ‘Q.U.E.E.N.’ reference “Mary” as an object of affection.

    In “Q.U.E.E.N” she sings: “Say is it weird to like the way she wear her tights?/And is it rude to wear my shades?/Am I a freak because I love watching Mary?”

    Janelle also hopes her new album, ‘Dirty Computer’ inspires others to be who they truly are. 

    “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you,” she said.

    “This album is for you. Be proud.”

    Read the full interview in this month’s issue of Rolling Stone, or online here

