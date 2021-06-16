Jared Kushner Signs Book Deal To Tell 'Truth' About Trump Administration

Jared Kushner has signed a deal to write a memoir about his time as a senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump.

“His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration — and the truth about what happened behind closed doors,” Broadside publishing announced Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Kushner joins former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a chronicler of the tumultuous reign of Trump. Known by many as a mouthpiece for Trump’s lies about the pandemic and election, McEnany said on Tuesday that she had submitted her finished manuscript for For Such A Time As This: My Faith Journey Through The White House And Beyond.

Kushner, credited with brokering a peace deal between Israel and other regional powers, left his own troubling legacy as well. He was dogged by conflict-of-interest accusations and his leading role in the administration’s disastrous Covid-19 response, AP noted.

He’s come under fire for his dealings out of the White House as well. A Maryland judge ruled in April that his apartment company violated consumer protection laws by misleading tenants and not allowing them to see the units until move-in day.

