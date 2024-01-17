Jason Priestley Has A Dirty Secret About Being Brad Pitt's Roommate

Jason Priestly Jason Mendez via Getty Images

Jason Priestley says he and Brad Pitt have really cleaned up their acts since they were roommates years ago.

During Tuesday’s episode of Live With Kelly And Mark, Jason talked about what it was like to live with Brad, and revealed the gross game they used to play.

Before becoming famous, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said he and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor shared a “two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of LA” with another guy.

While Jason remembered Brad being a decent roommate, something else about the actor made a strong impression.

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” the former teen icon confessed. “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting, what were you thinking?’”

When host Kelly Ripa wondered “who went the longest” without bathing, Jason confirmed it was “always Brad”.

Brad Pitt Rudy Carezzevoli via Getty Images

“I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then, he could go a long time without showering,” he went on.

Trying to find an upside, Kelly applauded Brad and Jason for their dedication to “water conservation”.

Jason had previously described living with the Fight Club actor during a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” he told the paper.

Jason shot to stardom when 90210 premiered in 1990. Brad’s big break came with the release of Thelma & Louise in 1991.