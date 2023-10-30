Jay-Z Reflects On Public Scrutiny That Daughter Blue Ivy Faced Over Her Hair

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jay-Z recently reflected on daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s stunning dance cameos during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, as well as criticism that the child had faced in the past over her hair.

In a CBS Mornings interview released on Friday, the rap mogul beamed with pride as he discussed the 11-year-old’s performances during her mother’s concert tour, which concluded earlier this month, and how the girl had evolved.

Advertisement

“I know how nervous she was, I know how frightened she was,” Jay-Z said.

He added that she was still eager to perform from the first tour stop regardless — including to tunes like “My Power,” which fittingly celebrates empowerment and self-love.

“What makes me super proud — and I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage — is because Blue’s been ... born into a life she didn’t ask for,” Jay-Z said. “Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and public eye, and everyone having an opinion — even [on] a little girl, how she keeps her hair.”

He continued, “So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called My Power ... you can’t write a better script.”

When she was just a toddler, Blue Ivy had been the subject of anti-Black commentary surrounding her hair and hair texture. In 2014, someone even created a petition calling for the child’s famous parents to “comb her hair.”

Advertisement

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also share 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

JAY-Z is a rapper, a businessman — and most importantly, a family man with a big heart.



During a tour of the “Book of HOV’ exhibit at @BKLYNlibrary, he told @GayleKing how his daughter Blue Ivy got her name and which part of the showcase brought tears to his grandma’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/TLtLxqmfiy — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 27, 2023

Elsewhere in his CBS Mornings interview, Jay-Z revealed what inspired Blue Ivy’s name.

The rapper said she was initially going to be called Brooklyn, but that he and Beyoncé grew attached to a nickname they gave the girl before she was born.

He said they would refer to Blue Ivy as a “blueberry” when they were given ultrasound pictures.