Jeff Bezos Announces He's Going To Space

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Monday that he’s going to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, a rocket made by his company Blue Origin.

Bezos – the richest person in the world with a net worth over $200 billion – will be joined on the flight by his younger brother, Mark Bezos.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos wrote in a post on Instagram. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

The flight is scheduled for July 20, about two weeks after Bezos is set to resign as Amazon CEO.