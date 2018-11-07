Jeff Sessions Forced To Resign As US Attorney General By Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned at President Donald Trump’s request after enduring more than a year of criticism from a president enraged by his role.
The President has been angry with Sessions since his recusal from an investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential race.
Sessions’ departure was widely expected to come soon after Tuesday’s congressional elections in which the Republicans retained their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives.
Trump announced Sessions’ departure on Twitter. Sessions said in a letter to Trump he resigned at the president’s request.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, operating under the auspices of the Justice Department, is pursuing a wide-ranging Russia investigation that already has yielded a series of criminal charges against several of Trump’s associates and has dogged his presidency.
Trump was only a few weeks into his presidency in March 2017 when Sessions upset him.
Rejecting White House overtures, Sessions stepped aside from overseeing the FBI’s probe.
Sessions cited news reports of previously undisclosed meetings he had with Russia’s ambassador to Washington as his reason for recusal.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein took over supervision of the Russia investigation and in May 2017 appointed Mueller as the Justice Department’s special counsel to take over the FBI’s Russia probe after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
Rosenstein also has faced criticism from Trump.