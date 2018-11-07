Jeff Sessions Forced To Resign As US Attorney General By Donald Trump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned at President Donald Trump’s request after enduring more than a year of criticism from a president enraged by his role.

The President has been angry with Sessions since his recusal from an investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential race.

Sessions’ departure was widely expected to come soon after Tuesday’s congressional elections in which the Republicans retained their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives.

Trump announced Sessions’ departure on Twitter. Sessions said in a letter to Trump he resigned at the president’s request.