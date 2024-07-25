Jennifer Aniston Fires Back At Trump's Running Mate After Comments About Women Without Children

Jennifer Aniston via Associated Press

Jennifer Aniston has made a rare political statement in response to vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s recent remarks about Kamala Harris.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday evening, the Friends star fired back at Donald Trump’s running mate, after he referred to women who don’t have children – including the current vice president – as “childless cat ladies who are miserable in their own lives”, with “no direct stake” in America back in 2021.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” the Emmy winner wrote.

“All I can say is Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”



“I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is...Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2024

Jen followed this by resharing a clip of Kamala Harris speaking out in support of women’s reproductive rights in America.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Morning Show actor has been on the receiving end of endless media scrutiny about her relationships and the fact she has not had children.

In a 2022 interview with Allure magazine, she spoke about how “hard” she found it to have so much speculation around whether she would ever become a mother, at a time she was privately undergoing IVF treatment.

It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Jen told the magazine.

“All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour’. You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

She went on to insist that she has “zero regrets” about her life choices, adding: ““[The] narrative [was] that I was just selfish. I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.