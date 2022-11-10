Jennifer Aniston Shares The Real Reason She Finally Joined Instagram Even Though She 'Hates' It

Jennifer Aniston Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the real reason she ended up caving and signing up for Instagram, despite her initial reluctance to get involved with social media.

Back in October 2019, the Emmy-winning actor caught the world off guard when she made her Instagram debut, sharing a selfie with her five former Friends co-stars.

The post proved so popular that it actually briefly crashed Instagram, with Jen setting a new record for the fastest account to reach a million followers (this has since been beaten by both David Attenborough and Rupert Grint).

It also regenerated interest in a Friends reunion, with the cast eventually announcing one just a few months later.

However, in a new interview with Allure magazine, the Morning Show star admitted she still holds particular disdain for social media, and only joined Instagram for one specific reason.

“I hate social media,” she told the outlet, admitting she doesn’t think she’s “good at it”.

Jennifer continued: “It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this [haircare] line.”

Unfortunately for Jen, that’s not quite how it worked out.

“Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch,” she continued. “So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”

Elsewhere in the revealing interview, Jennifer spoke for the first time about undergoing IVF at a time when the world’s media was constantly speculating about whether she would ever become a mother.

She also addressed her relationships both past and future, sharing her thoughts on whether she’d ever consider getting married again.

